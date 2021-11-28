scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
CAT 2021 begins today, don’t miss these important exam day guidelines

IIM Ahmedabad has released Important instructions for CAT 2021 exam day. All the candidates must know and abide by these guidelines.

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
November 28, 2021 7:00:17 am
IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the CAT 2021 today. The exam will be held online and right after the exam, CAT 2021 answer key and analysis will be released. Candidates who plan to appear for the exam, must know all the official CAT 2021 exam day guidelines and instructions. These guidelines have been released by IIM Ahmedabad, on the official website of CAT, which is iimcat.ac.in.

Only when candidates follow all of these guidelines, will they be allowed to take the CAT 2021 exam. Candidates can refer to the below information to know about these guidelines.

Read |IIM CAT 2021: Here’s list of documents and things that candidates can carry on exam day

Here are the important CAT 2021 exam day guidelines which all the candidates should know:

Candidates should mandatorily carry the CAT 2021 admit card to the exam centre as candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without it. It should be printed on an A4 size sheet, preferably using a laser printer. The candidate’s photograph and signature should be clearly visible otherwise it would not be considered valid. A recent passport size photograph should be pasted on the admit card. The photograph should be the same as uploaded at the time of the application form.

Apart from the admit card, candidates also need to carry any one of the ID proofs such as Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, passport, employer ID, college ID, PAN Card, etc. The self-declaration form should be downloaded while downloading the admit card as it is also needed at the exam hall.

Read |IIM CAT 2021 on November 28: Check last week’s revision plan to boost your preparation

Candidates should report at the test center according to the reporting time. The candidates should not report later than 8:15 am for the morning session, 12:15 pm for the afternoon session and 4:15 pm for the evening session.

It is also important to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The candidates have to bring their own sanitizer, mask, and a transparent water bottle. It is advised to maintain social distancing to ensure yours and others’ safety. Masks have to be worn at all times. At the entrance gate, the candidate’s body temperature will be checked using a thermo-gun.

A pen and a scribble pad will be provided to each candidate. Since only one scribble pad will be provided during the course of the exam, candidates must use it in an efficient way. Candidates would need to provide their feedback on their exam experience in the form available on their console. You will need to drop the pen and scribble pad in the boxes provided at the entrance. Do not carry any pages from the scribble pad outside the exam lab after the test. Candidates should make sure their admit card is duly signed by the invigilator of their respective exam lab.

