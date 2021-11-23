CAT 2021 on November 28: Check last week’s revision plan to boost your preparation

IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the CAT 2021 exam on November 28, 2021. More than 2 lakh candidates will appear for the exam, which will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be divided into three sections – verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative aptitude (QA). T

This year, the duration of the exam has also been reduced to two hours, hence it is expected that a fewer number of questions might be asked in each section.

For the aspirants, this is the final preparation week. To crack CAT 2021, aspirants must have separate strategies for individual sections. However, solving CAT previous year papers is a must. For verbal ability and reading comprehension, candidates should pre-decide which section they will begin with. In the last week, candidates should try to solve more comprehensions and revise the vocabulary notes. Read the English newspapers and magazines even in the last week.

For data interpretation preparation, candidates should focus on accuracy rather than attempting more questions. For this, try and solve as many CAT 2021 mock tests as possible. In the last 7 days allot maximum time to this section so that you can get more questions with better accuracy. When it comes to logical reasoning, solving puzzles, sudoku, and crosswords from newspapers can be helpful.

For the quantitative aptitude section, the division of time strategy is important. Revise all the important formulas once again. Revisit all the shortcut methods you have learned. If there is more than one method, try to use the one which can lead to the correct answer quickly. Revise basic mathematical tables, square roots, cube roots to make faster calculations.

Take at least three to five mock tests in the last week and analyse your performance. The analysis should focus on how much time you are spending on each question.

It is recommended to not pick any new topics now as it might create confusion. Most importantly, stay calm, hydrated, and sleep well to keep the brain functioning prompt.