IIM CAT 2021: Minimum marks eligibility criteria removed, new guidelines issued

IIM Ahmedabad has released change in eligibility criteria for the Common Admission Test 2021 today. Candidates with “promotion/pass” instead of “award of marks” certificates in any of the last two years of the bachelor’s program can enter the “promotion or pass” option in the application form. This will allow the candidate to complete and submit the CAT 2021 application form. This eligibility relaxation is also applicable to those final year students with an “award” of marks.

This exception is available only to applicants who are completing the bachelor’s degree this year or are in the final year bachelor’s programme (graduation years – 2021 and 2022).

As per the institute, in the past two years, universities and colleges have altered the assessment criteria to evaluate the students due to the ongoing pandemic. As exams were not conducted and students were promoted, universities issued “promotion/pass” certificate instead of the “marks” certificates.

The CAT centre received several queries from candidates regarding their candidature due to the “promotion/pass” certificate awarded in the last two years of their bachelor’s programme. Hence, the committee has introduced some exceptions for CAT 2021 registration.

Due to the above implementation and considering different evaluation patterns adopted by different universities across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CAT Committee has also removed the minimum percentage of marks (45 per cent and 50 per cent) for appearing for the CAT 2021 exam.

“This announcement is only applicable on the eligibility criteria for writing the CAT 2021. Candidates are advised to look at and follow respective institution specific admission policy,” the official notification reads.