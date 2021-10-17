CAT 2021: How past 5 years’ toppers aced the exam

IIM Ahmedabad is going to hold CAT 2021 on November 28, 2021. The admit card for the exam will be released on October 27. Once the CAT 2021 admit card is out, candidates will have only a month to prepare for the biggest MBA entrance exam. Around 2.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam and the competition is definitely going to be high.

Those who wish to crack CAT 2021 need to accelerate the preparation and revision. Apart from this, candidates must also practice CAT previous year paper and mock test. However, those who want to be the best and ace the exam with the highest percentile score can learn a tip or two from the past 5 year toppers. This is how the toppers prepared for the exam.

#1 Ashish Sen CAT 2020 topper – Ashish scored 100 percentile in CAT exam last year. Ashish started with attempting a full-length mock test to assess himself. After that, he made a study plan to clear all the concepts. Then he started attempting mock tests. He always analyzed his mock test results to improve for the next time.

#2 Aaryan Kapoor CAT 2020 topper – Aaryan scored 100 percentile in CAT 2020. He gave 2-3 hours daily on weekdays besides his internship and 6-8 hours on weekends to CAT exam preparation. He attempted mock tests of all the major coaching institutes like T.I.M.E., CL, CATking, etc. He advises clearing all the basic concepts before starting the mock tests.

#3 Rahul Manglik CAT 2019 topper – Rahul Manglik scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2019. He started by going through the entire syllabus and clearing all the concepts to ensure accuracy. To speed up the calculations he learned Vedic maths tricks. In the last month of preparation, he attempted 1 mock test every day to increase the preparation level.

#4 Lakshya CAT 2019 topper – Lakshya scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2019. He attempted a mock test to analyze his base level and then separated strong and weak points. Once he cleared his basic concepts he started attempting 1 CAT mock test every week and nearly 3-4 RCs every day. Reading novels on a daily basis helped him a lot especially in the VARC section.

#5 Swapnil Suman CAT 2018 topper – Swapnil scored 100 percentile in CAT 2018. Swapnil only prepared from books without any coaching institution. As per him, the best books for CAT 2021 are Arun Sharma books for VARC and DILR while for Quant he went for Sarvesh Verma. He attempted 3-4 mock tests on weekdays and 1-2 mock tests on weekends. For mock tests, he referred to different sources like T.I.M.E., Career Launcher, IMS, etc. He attempted at least 54 mock tests.

#6 Sai Praneeth Reddy CAT 2017 topper – Sai Praneeth scored 100 percentile in CAT 2017. Sai’s main preparation strategy was to give as many mock tests as possible. Analysis of mock tests is equally important to attempt a mock test. For VARC preparation, reading novels and non-fiction books helped him a lot.

#7 Nilanjan Dutta CAT 2016 topper – Nilanjan scored 100 percentile in CAT 2016. Nilanjan made 2 strategies for CAT – One to do the preparation for the exam, and the other, especially for the exam day. Analysis of mock tests is very important according to Nilanjan as it helps in understanding the preparation level.

Common Aptitude Test (CAT) is one of the most premier examinations in India. It is conducted every year by one of the IIMs for admission into management programs of top b-schools of India. This year CAT 2021 is conducted by IIM Ahmedabad. The difficulty level of CAT is usually moderate to hard. All the 20 IIMs and FMS Delhi require CAT 2021 scores for admission.