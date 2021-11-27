IIM CAT 2021: Here’s the prescribed dress code for male and female candidates 

Candidates will appear for the CAT 2021 exam tomorrow. IIM Ahmedabad has prescribed CAT 2021 dress code for male and female candidates which has to be followed carefully on exam day. One of the most important things is that the candidates have to wear the masks at all times as without it, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall.

The important dress code guidelines for CAT 2021 are as follows:

— Candidates should not wear any footwear with high heels or thick soles.

— Candidates should opt for slippers or slip on shoes because they have very thin bottom soles.

— IM Ahmedabad has allowed socks, plain type of pullovers/sweaters/cardigans without any pockets.

— Jeans, trousers, or pants, etc. should not have many pockets as they will not be allowed.

— Clothes should not have large buttons.

— Any type of jewellery or ornament which contains metal is not allowed.

— Any type of higher value thing should not be taken in the exam hall. Henna on the palm is not allowed as it will cause trouble in capturing the candidate’s biometric fingerprint.

All candidates need to follow the covid guidelines i.e. to wear a mask, carry a sanitizer with them. No bags are allowed inside the examination hall. Any electronic gadgets, mobile phones, watches, calculators, or goggles are also not allowed in the exam center.

The mandatory items that all the candidates need to carry to the center are CAT 2021 admit card, photo identity proof such as aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, employer ID, passport, PAN card, College ID, Identification affidavit needs to be carried to the exam center. The candidates belonging to the PwD category will be required to take a medical certificate with them. If any name change is done by the candidates they need to bring the respective scribe document regarding that.