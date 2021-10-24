IIM CAT 2021: Here’s mock test strategy for better preparation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will release the CAT 2021 admit card on October 27, 2021, and will then conduct the exam on November 28, 2021. Now with less than 40 days left for the CAT exam, the focus of the candidates should be solving more and more mock tests.

Just like the previous year papers, the mock tests of CAT are also very useful resources that are recommended by every topper. However, the question is, how to use CAT 2021 mock test strategically?

Well, first candidates need to find as many CAT 2021 mock tests as they can. These are easily available online and offline. Since CAT is a computer-based test, it is better to take more online mock tests. Take section, as well as, full mock test and analysis which section needs more work. Also, choose those mock tests at the end of which the answer key and result is announced. This will give a clearer picture of the preparation status.

As per the experts, while solving CAT previous year question paper or mock, candidates can prepare themselves for the big day. Do not spend too much time just looking at the LRDI question instead start solving them. In the quant section, the speed matters, hence, candidates can start from those topics which are strong. Also, do not spend too much time on any questions.

In VARC the way of reading a passage is very important. Try to break it together into a smaller structure. CAT 2021 preparation is to be done in such a manner that the candidate is prepared for the tough English language because the level of English is very hard in CAT. Solve at least 3-4 RC questions daily in the beginning. Gradually, increase the quality. Also, not just to solve all the questions but to solve more accurate questions.

Analyse mock tests very carefully. Make a database where candidates can list the topics in which they are taking less time and topics where they are taking more time. This shall provide a good progress report.

The CAT exam is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) which are the top Institutes of India. It is a highly competitive exam and is given by lakhs of students every year but only a few of them get selected to these IIMs. But the Candidates can also get admission to other prestigious management Institutes other than IIMs.

CAT is an entrance test that is conducted for the students who want to get admission in the Management programs. IIM Ahmedabad will conduct CAT 2021. The exam is conducted in online mode. It will be conducted across 159 cities. There are three sections- quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning and data interpretation, and verbal ability and reading comprehension.