IIM CAT 2021: Here’s list of documents and things that candidates can carry on exam day

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct the CAT 2021 on November 28. The exam will be held in three skots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam is from 08:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 is from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

Candidates have to report at the centre at the time mentioned in the CAT 2021 admit card. However, candidates will only be allowed to take the exam if they carry these important items:

CAT 2021 admit card. Original ID proof. Mask Sanitiser Required Medical certificate(s) Scribe affidavit

The admit card be printed on A4 size paper, preferably using a laser printer. The candidate’s photograph and signature should be legibly printed otherwise it would not be considered valid.

A digital copy of admit card will not be accepted. Candidates should affix their passport size photograph on the admit card like the same one they uploaded on the application form. Details should be checked in advance on the admit card that everything is correct and it should be visible.

As for the valid ID proof, it should contain a photo of the candidate and can be any of the following: Voter ID, PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, employer ID, college ID etc.

Candidates must also carry IIM Ahmedabad provided authorisation form so as to take any prohibited or exceptional items inside the exam lab due to medical reasons. Candidates belonging to the PwD category will be required to carry a medical certificate if necessary and a scribe affidavit. If any candidate’s name has been changed due to any reason like marriage, divorce, or any other thing then some document should be carried proving the same. Two photographs must also be carried to the exam hall.

IIM-A has also provided a list of items that are prohibited from the exam centre. Carrying any of these items might lead to disqualification. The list of the banned items is as follows:

Electronic gadgets like mobile phones. Text material. Jewellery containing metal or any other metal item. Shoes/footwear with thick soles. Garments with large buttons. Watches. Calculator. Stationery items. Wallets. Goggles.

Apart from these, candidates must also know and follow the guidelines. Due to the Covid-19, in order to maintain safety, it is important to follow the guidelines announced by IIM Ahmedabad and one should wear a mask or even do double masking for more safety. Candidates should also carry a sanitiser (50 ml) and can carry water in a transparent water bottle. All candidates have to maintain social distance at the examination hall.

The common admission test (CAT) is a national management entrance test conducted by IIMs on a rotational basis. It is conducted for admission to the IIMs and the top b-schools of India. After the exam is over, various coaching institutes release analysis and CAT answer key. With the help of these, candidates can evaluate performance in the exam. The result of the exam is announced in the first week of January.