CAT 2021 exam date announced, application process to begin on Aug 4

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will conduct the computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021 in three sessions. The organising institute for CAT 2021 is IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

While the registration for CAT 2021 is scheduled to begin from August 4, the last date to apply is September 15. The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1100 while it is Rs 2200 for all other categories of candidates.Students will be able to download the admit cards from October 27 onwards till November 28.

CAT 2021 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to selectany six test cities in order of their preference.

The candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories) to be eligible to apply.

Candidates’ CAT 2021 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.