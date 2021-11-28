CAT 2021 concluded on November 28, check next steps that candidates need to follow

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) today. The exam was held in 3 slots and now analysis and CAT 2021 answer key is being released by the coaching institutes and experts. IIM-A will also release the official answer key of CAT and the result of the exam is expected to be out by the 1st week of January 2022.

Until the result of the CAT 2021 is not announced, candidates can use the answer key to calculate the score. The unofficial answer key has been released online, by coaching institutes. Along with it, the analysis of exams has also been provided.

The official CAT provisional answer key is expected to be released in the first week of December 2021. It will be released on the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in. It will be released under the login and candidates will need a user id and password to download it. Along with it, the CAT 2021 response sheet will also be released by the IIM-A.

Candidates will get an opportunity to submit objections against the CAT 2021 official answer key. To do so, candidates will have to log in and select their question number, type of objection, and remark for the objection, etc. To submit objections, candidates will have to pay a fee as well. Once all the objections have been submitted, IIM will evaluate these and will make the needed changes in the answer key. Based on the updated answer key, the CAT 2021 result will be prepared.

CAT result will also be released at iimcat.ac.in. To check it, candidates will have to click on the candidate’s login and enter their user id and password. The result will be announced in the form of a scorecard. In it, the name, registration number, e-mail id, test day photo and the uploaded photo of the candidate, gender, date of birth, category, date and time of test, sectional wise scaled score and percentile, overall scaled score and percentile, etc shall be mentioned.

Based on the percentile in CAT result, MBA admission will be granted in IIMs and other B-schools. Each IIM will release a shortlist based on the percentile. It will also release the cut off. After the release, the GD / PI process will begin. Based on the performance on GD / PI and after the process, candidates will get admission.

Now that the CAT is over, other MBA entrance exams will be held. IIFT will be held on December 5, 2021. It is a management aptitude test for admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Delhi and Kolkata. The IIFT 2021 admit card is expected to be out soon.

Other than this, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SANP) will be conducted on December 19, 2021, for admission to 15 Institute of Symbiosis University. IBSAT 2021 will be held on 25 December 2021 for admission to the ICFAI Business Schools. MICAT will be held on December 4, 2021 for admission to MICA Ahmedabad.