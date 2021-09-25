CAT 2021 application form correction: 5 common mistakes to look for in photo and signature

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has opened the correction window for CAT 2021 applicants. The window will remain open between September 25 to 27, 2021. From the CAT 2021 application form correction window, candidates can edit photo, signature and test city preference. This is a one-time opportunity to correctly submit the application and after this, no other chance to do so will be provided.

Candidates who will submit the form successfully will be able to download the CAT 2021 admit card on October 27, 2021. However, to ensure that the form is submitted successfully, candidates need to make sure that there is no error in it. Hence, while doing the corrections, candidates must look for these 5 mistakes in the images and test city.

— Uploading images in the incorrect format and size: The CAT 2021 aspirants must avoid this mistake in the image of photo and signature upload. Both have to be uploaded as scanned images. The photo of the candidates must be a passport size photo and the dimension of it should be 30mm X 45mm.

The dimensions of the scanned image of the signature should be 80mm X 35mm. Both should be scanned in JPG or JPEG format. The file size should be less than 80 KB and the minimum resolution for scanned images is 150px/inch.

— Using a mobile application to scan images. The candidates must not use any mobile application to scan the photograph and signature. Images scanned using a scanner will be accepted in CAT application form.

— Using colour and face filters in photographs. Candidates must avoid any type of filter while clicking the photograph. Also, candidates should ensure that the background of the photo must be white. Any other color in the background may result in the rejection of the application form.

— Wearing a cap or sunglasses in the photograph. The photographs will be rejected if the candidate is wearing any type of cap or sunglasses in the photo. The candidate’s face and eyes must be clearly visible in the photograph. The face of the candidate must be towards the center of the photograph. The candidate’s neck and shoulder top must be clearly visible in the photograph.

— Using an old photograph. The photograph candidate is uploading must not be old than 6 months. Because during the exam if candidates are found different than the photograph they might not be allowed inside the examination hall.