CAT 2021 answer key, response sheet released; How to submit objections 

IIM Ahmedabad has released CAT 2021 answer key today along with the individual response sheets of candidates under the login. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet to calculate their raw scores. The answer key and response sheet can be downloaded from the official website – iimcat.ac.in

If the candidates are not satisfied with the answers provided in the answer key they can raise an objection to that question. The last date to submit an objection is December 11 until 5 pm.

How to download the CAT 2021 answer key

Step 1 – Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2 – Click on the “registered candidate login”.

Step 3 – Enter the required credentials – User ID and password.

Step 4 – Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully. If the candidate is not satisfied with the answer, then he/she can raise an objection and submit. This same process can be used to download the CAT response sheet.

How to raise an objection for the CAT answer key

CAT 2021 aspirants who are not satisfied with any answers provided in the official answer key can use this process to raise the objection.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using the user ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the objection form available on the student dashboard.

Step 4: Select the question number, and add the relevant details.

Step 5: Upload images to support the objections and pay the objection fees.

Step 6: Click on submit.

If a candidate’s objection is found to be correct, IIM-A will return their objection fees.

3 important things to do once the CAT 2021 answer key is released.

#1 Once the response sheet is out, candidates have to first see and calculate the scores by comparing them with the answer key. The answer key carries all the questions with their correct and incorrect options while the response sheet contains the candidate’s individual responses to a particular question. Then calculate the sectional and total scores, and evaluate using the marking scheme i.e +3 marks for the correct answer (MCQs and non-MCQs), and -1 mark for wrong answer (only MCQs).

#2 Check for the expected percentile, they may not be completely accurate but it will give the candidates a step to make a decision. Once, the candidates get an expected CAT marks vs percentile, apply to those colleges from where the candidates think they can get a call.

#3 Now the candidates should start preparing for GD-PI-WAT. To do that candidates can watch videos of the previous year’s toppers, read newspapers, and make notes of the most expected questions to be asked in the interview. Aspirants can also go for other options such as preparing for other upcoming MBA exams.