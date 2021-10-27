CAT 2021 admit card: When and where to download

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, will release the CAT 2021 admit card on the official website i.e. on iimcat.ac.in today at 5 pm Candidates can download their admit card by entering their login ID and password. The CAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, in three slots. The time and important instructions for the exam are mentioned in the admit card of CAT.

How to download CAT 2021 Admit Card?

CAT 2021 aspirants can download the admit card online. Apart from this, there is no other way to get it. The steps to download it are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, visit CAT 2021 official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for “Registered Candidate Login” and then click on the “Login” button

Step3: Thereafter, candidates need to enter their user ID and password to access it.

Step 4: Now, in teh dashboard, click on admit card and download and save it on your mobile / desktop.

Step 5: Make sure to save the CAT 2021 admit card as a draft on your USB drive and email it and take a Print-out before the exam.

The CAT 2021 admit card comprises important details such as the name of candidate, CAT registration number, the name and location of the CAT 2021 test center, CAT exam instructions, and reporting time and schedule. Candidates must preserve it until the CAT 2021 result is announced. If the candidate detects any error, they can contact the IIM officials via phone call to 1-800-210-1088 (Toll Free) or on the email id cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in.

On the exam day, candidates must arrive at the assigned exam center at least 1 hour prior to the examination. Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, students must wear a mask and carry a hand sanitizer with them. They should carry the A4 size hardcopy of CAT 2021 admit card, one valid ID proof, 2 pens along with them. However, they are strictly prohibited to carry papers, electronic devices, food items etc. They should not wear any kind of ornaments or heavy footwear as well.

The CAT (Common Admission Test) 2021 will be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad for admission into various IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) and other Business-Schools. It is an MBA entrance test that is held in computer-based mode(CBT). The duration of CAT 2021 will be 2 hours or 120 minutes. The question paper will consist of 74 Questions (55 MCQs and 19 non-MCQs) divided into 3 sections namely Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), Quantitative Ability