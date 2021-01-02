CAT Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Score cards released, here’s what’s next

CAT result 2020: Check at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT Result 2020 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has today declared the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 and the candidates will be able to check their results shortly at iimcat.ac.in. Students will be able to download their score cards from their individual log-ins. The final answer key 2020 was released earlier this week. A total of 2,27,835 candidates had registered for the B-school entrance exam this year.

Those who clear the exam will now be called for the next round. The candidates have to appear for an aptitude test and an interview round, however, due to the pandemic the interviews might be held virtually. The details for each IIM will be released later.

This year, there was a change in the exam pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duration of the CAT was reduced from three to two hours. The sectional time duration of CAT was reduced to 40 minutes from 60 minutes for each section.