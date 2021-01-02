CAT Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Score cards released, here’s what’s next

CAT Result 2020 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has today declared the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 and the candidates will be able to check their results shortly at iimcat.ac.in. Students will be able to download their score cards from their individual log-ins. The final answer key 2020 was released earlier this week. A total of 2,27,835 candidates had registered for the B-school entrance exam this year.
Those who clear the exam will now be called for the next round. The candidates have to appear for an aptitude test and an interview round, however, due to the pandemic the interviews might be held virtually. The details for each IIM will be released later.
This year, there was a change in the exam pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duration of the CAT was reduced from three to two hours. The sectional time duration of CAT was reduced to 40 minutes from 60 minutes for each section.
Apart from the IIMs, more than 100 other non-IIM institutions will also use CAT scores this year for admission into their management programmes.
The CAT 2020 score is valid only till December 31, 2021 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2020 scorecards will be entertained.
As per the govt norms, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) across IIMs.
Apart from the CAT cut-off, candidates should have also scored at least 50% marks or equivalent in their undergraduate degree pogramme. For those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD category, the cut-off is 45 per cent. For students whose final result is not yet out, they will be eligible for the next round but at the time of the interview, they will have to produce their mark sheets, as per official norms.
The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. Usually, there is an aptitude test, group activity, and an interview. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs - there can be all three or any one of the criteria. The pandemic might have an impact on the interview rounds etc as well.
Nearly 2.30 lakh (2,27,835) candidates had registered for the exam this year which was not only lower than 2.44 lakh last year but also is the lowest number of applications since 2016.
The scorecard for the IIM CAT will be available at the candidate login at 5 pm. The officials had confirmed. Students can download their scorecard by following these steps -
Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Scorecard will be available, download
