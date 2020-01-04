CAT 2019: Two friends from IIT-Bombay among top scorers

Somansh and Rahil Manglik (L to R) from IIT-Bombay who topped CAT 2019. Somansh and Rahil Manglik (L to R) from IIT-Bombay who topped CAT 2019.

CAT 2019: Two friends from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay – Rahul and Somansh – both students of the final-year mechanical engineering programme have emerged as top scorers in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. Both of them have cracked the exam in their first attempt. While Rahul Manglik who hails from Delhi has scored 99.99 percentile, Somansh Chordia who hails from Nagpur has obtained 100 percentile marks.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Manglik said, “I got introduced to management during my class of operation analysis. I found the business studies and management to be interesting and therefore decided to appear for CAT. I started preparation in my last semester along with a couple of friends.”

Chordia, who is one of the 10 toppers who secured 100 percentile across India wishes to go to IIM Ahmedabad have a start-up.

The group of friends focused on mock tests and analysed their performances after completing the test. “Mapping time is really crucial in the CAT. We not only attempted mocks but also analysed our performance to assess our strengths and week points and work accordingly. I have had attempted at least 30 mocks during my preparation,” said Manglik.

The CAT is an entrance exam for admission to B-schools. This year over 2.09 lakh appeared for the exam this year. A total of, 10 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentile in the CAT 2019 examination. All the 10 candidates receiving the highest overall percentile are males and are from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, six candidates are from the IITs, two candidates are from the NITs, and one candidate is from Jadavpur University.

CAT score is valid for three years and is used for admission to B-schools including the IIMs. The CAT 2019 exam was conducted on November 24, 2019 at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities and the answer keys were released on November 29, 2019.

