IIM-Kozhikode to conduct CAT 2019, notification to release on July 28

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 will be conducted by IIM-Kozhikode. The entrance exam for admission to management courses in the 20 IIMs and other top MBA colleges in India is usually held in November. However, the detailed notification will be released this month. “We will be releasing the exam date, application form release date and other details on July 28,” said Prof Shubhasis Dey, IIM-K.

Last year, the IIM-Calcutta was the organising body and the exam was held on November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The official website where the bulletin will release is iimcat.ac.in.

Going by the previous year’s notification, the CAT 2019 application form is expected to release in August and the application form will be available till September. The result is announced in January. However, the IIM-K has not announced any dates yet.

