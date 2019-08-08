CAT 2019: Avoid these common mistakes before applying

CAT 2019: The application process for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 – the entrance gateway to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has begun at iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be held on November 24 for admission to management courses across institutes. Here is a guide to help you avoid the most common mistakes. If an application gets rejected, the candidates will not be able to appear for the CAT, take a note.

Name: This might sound too simplistic of advice but the name of the candidates should be spelt just as it is mentioned in the class 10 certificate. In case of any change, supporting documents including newspaper etc will be required and might create an issue while verification.

Document image size: The scanned image of the candidate should be a passport size photo within the dimensions of 30mm X 45mm. The scanned image of the signature should be of the dimensions — 80mm X 35mm. The documents file format should be a .jpg or .jpeg and the file size should not be more than 80KB each.

Documents needed: Candidates would need at least the following documents – class 10 mark sheet, class 12 mark sheet, diploma or degree course certificate/mark sheet, academic details, employment certificates (if any), reservation certificates (if applicable)

Reservation: Many candidates do not have proper knowledge of the reservations and relaxations available. The CAT provides relaxations and reservations as per the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). One can refer to the reservation criteria at the official website, ncnc.nic.in. For the newly introduced EWS certificate, one can refer to how to get EWS certificate?

Interview city: Candidates applying for PGP courses at the IIMs need to select the same interview city for all the selections because of their Common Admissions Process (CAP). For example, if a candidate has selected the PGP courses at IIM Kashipur, and at IIM Ranchi, their interview city should be the same, say Chennai, from the given choices (Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai) for both the courses.

Fee: A candidate will be charged Rs 1,900 while a reserved category candidate will be charged Rs 950 to appear for CAT 2019. The EWS and NC-OBC candidates will be charged the same as an unreserved category student, as per the official notice. Further, the final amount to be paid may be different, as it will include applicable additional charges, for all category students.