CAT 2019 result in January: IIM selection process and cut-off released

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 24, 2019, with over 2 lakh candidates awaiting the result. The CAT 2019 results are expected to be announced in the first or second week of January 2020, at iimcat.ac.in. IIM-K will declare it as a scorecard, in which the scaled score along with sectional and overall percentile of the candidate will be mentioned.

Admission in IIMs is granted on the basis of CAT percentile scores. The IIMs determine a CAT cut off and candidates scoring above that percentile can apply for admission. Then, on the basis of percentile, number of seats, etc, IIMs send a call letter to the candidate. The selected candidates then have to appear for the personal interview and written ability test, etc, rounds.

This is just a basic selection criterion. The in-depth selection criteria for each IIM varies and can include extracurricular, work experience, class 10 and 12 marks, etc.

The CAT cut-off and selection criteria for most IIMs have been released and are available on the respective website of the institute. For IIM Ahmedabad, the minimum CAT 2019 cut-off in VARC, DILR, and QA section is 70. However, the overall percentile score must be above 80. IIM Calcutta has decided that the overall CAT cut-off should be ≥ 85, whereas, the cut off in QA, DILR, and VARC should be ≥ 75, ≥ 80, and ≥ 80, respectively.

The cut-off at which IIM Lucknow is calling candidates for the next round of PGP admission is 90. The sectional cut-off for the institute is 85, for each section. For IIM Kozhikode 2020-22 admission, the minimum CAT percentile cut-off is 85. However, candidates must have secured above 75 in each section and above 60 in class 10 and 12.

IIM Raipur and Tiruchirappalli have set the overall cut-off at 95 and the sectional cut-off is 80. The same for IIM Rohtak is 95. The sectional cut-off for IIM Indore, Ranchi, Kashipur, Bodh Gaya, Udaipur and Jammu is 80 and overall is 90. The lowest cut-off so far is for IIM Shillong and is 50.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) are the leading management and research institutes of India. These are autonomous institutes which are of national importance. In all, the institutes are divided into three generations. The first generation of the IIMs includes the oldest of the lot, which are IIM Calcutta, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kozhikode, and Indore. The second-generation IIMs are Shillong, Rohtak, Ranchi, Raipur, Tiruchirappalli, Kashipur, and Udaipur. The third generation of IIMs are IIM Nagpur, Bodh Gaya, Amritsar, Sirmaur, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur,

and Jammu.

