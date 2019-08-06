CAT 2019: Online registration process begins tomorrow, how to apply

CAT 2019: The online application process for the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) will begin on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The online application process will be closed on September 18, 2019.

The examination will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

IIM CAT 2019: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

CAT 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must possess Bachelor’s degree with atleast 50 per cent marks or equivalent.

The reserve category candidates- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), need to hold a minimum 45 per cent marks from the recognised university.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree may also apply.

IIM CAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 7

Last day to apply online: September 18

Download of admit card: October 23 to November 24

Exam: November 24, 2019

Result declaration: Second week of January 2020

The Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) is conducted by the IIMs to fill seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores are accepted by many B-schools including JNU.