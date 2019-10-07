How to prepare for CAT 2019 along with college exams

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, will conduct CAT 2019 on November 24. Candidates have already applied for the exam and are now waiting for CAT admit card to release on October 23, 2019. There is no time left for the exam and students in the college must be struggling to cope up with CAT preparation and college semester exam pressure. Here are some preparation tips which will help in preparing for both the examinations.

The key to success is time management. Common Admission Test (CAT) is a highly competitive exam for which around 2 lakh candidates apply and only a handful get admission in IIMs. However, getting good grades in college exams is equally important because even companies consider students grade during selection.

Hence, students need to find a balance between both. The best way to do so is by listing down all the common activities one repeat daily once done, then allocate tentative duration to those activities and see how much spare time is left. Also, check what are the activities that do not serve productively. The duration one allocates to less productive activities can be dedicated to CAT preparation.

Travelling often takes a lot of time. In CAT, there are 3 sections for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, and Quantitative Ability. There are various apps which help in improving grammar, words, logical reasoning, etc. Students can download these apps on the phone and practice these while travelling. It will help in enhancing understanding of these three sections.

Accuracy and speed are essential to crack CAT and to ace it, practice is needed. It is also important to practice all three sections every day. Students must find one hour for each section. This duration can be wisely used by taking a mock test or solving previous year question papers. Similarly, take out one hour for course subjects as well. However, instead of studying all the subject every day, just study one subject per day.

Weekdays are especially busy due to college lectures and assignments. However, weekends can be used for revision and to give full-length mock tests. Do revision of what all you have studied in that particular week. It will help to retain the topic for a longer period of time.