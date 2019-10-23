CAT 2019 admit card: Check these three things carefully in your hall ticket

CAT 2019: As the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode — the exam conducting institute — has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. Over 2.44 lakh candidates who applied for the exam this year can download their CAT 2019 admit card from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

While downloading the hall tickets, ensure that there are no errors in the same. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card at the time of the exam for verification purposes, failing which admission into exam hall will not be granted.

CAT 2019: What to check in admit card

Spelling: Very basic but the foremost thing which can get your candidature rejected at the time of verification is an error in the spelling or your name or any other information in the admit card with the identity proof or certificates provided by the candidate. Applicants need to verify the spellings with their documents.

Venue and time: Not only should an admit card have information on the venue and time allotted for the exam, but candidates also need to verify these details for their own good. The venue allotted has to be one of the four choices selected by the candidates. Requests for change of exam centre is also entertained sometimes by the authorities if the reasons are fair.

Picture and signature: Most important thing in the admit card is the image and signature of the candidates as uploaded in the application form. If the image is not correct, blurred or wrong image has been uploaded, candidates need to get it corrected immediately.

CAT 2019: Whom to contact in case of error

In case of any issue, candidates can get in touch with authorities through toll-free number – 1-800-209-0830 from 9 am to 6 pm or email at cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in. One can also call at 0495-2809219 from Monday to Friday, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Postal queries can be sent at ‘Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, IIMK Campus P.O. Kozhikode 673570 CAT Centre’. These should be addressed to – ‘CAT Centre, Admission Office’

CAT 2019: Exam pattern

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections:

— Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

— Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

— Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen.

The CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24 in two shifts across 156 test cities. The result will be announced in the second week of January. Based on CAT 2019 score candidates can seek admission to MBA, PGDM and other management and business-related courses across institutes in India including IIMs and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).