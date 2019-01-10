CAT 2018 topper aspires to be like Mukesh Ambani

Karnataka-born Niranjana Prasad Moleyar has scored 100 percentile in Common Admission Test 2018 in his first attempt itself. Unlike many management aspirants, he prefers self-studies over coaching. Moleyar shares the first rank with 10 others engineering students and is the only one from Karnataka to secure 100 percentile score. Currently, he is pursuing B.Tech-M.Tech integrated course at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras. This 22-year-old finds inspiration in the work of business tycoon and chairman of RIL, Mukesh Ambani as he believes he has brought telecom revolution in India.

Advertising

“I want to pursue finance and do something which can disrupt the Indian economy for good just like Mukesh Ambani did with Jio. I want to see myself as a CFO of a company so that I can do something which can benefit Indians,” Moleyar told indianexpress.com.

The CAT topper aspires to join the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad because he believes that the institute has a case-study based curriculum which is unique. He has already received a call letter from IIM-Calcutta.

He prepared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) only during December 2017 and January 2018 and secured a perfect score. “The CAT dates coincided with my college tests so I prepared for it well in advance and then revised it a week before the exam. In the last 2-3 days before the entrance exam, I practised previous year papers,” he said.

The Udupi-born enjoys playing chess and solving puzzles during free time. “After appearing for competitive exams like JEE, I have realised the core of every test is time management and subject knowledge. I had a hang of the subject knowledge as I opted for finance and economics classes during my course, I worked on time management skills,” he said. “I started by identifying my week areas. Instead of blindly solving the questions one needs to see how different is the approach taken by others, it would enhance your subject knowledge and also feel rewarding,” suggests Moleyar.

In his case, told Moleyar, re-touching base with calculations for the data interpretation section was the tough part. The avid reader and thriller novel enthusiast found verbal abilities and logical reasoning to be his strong points. “Our school encouraged reading which inculcated the habit of reading books in me since childhood. Because of it, I have always been good at verbal abilities and logical reasoning. I had to practice to gain speed in the quantitative ability section. I found it to be relatively difficult than other sections and wished to have been faster in solving it,” he said.

Advertising

Moleyar has bee a bright student and since his parents were teachers, the focus remained academics. He scored 99.81 percentile in quantitative abilities, 99.98 in verbal abilities, and 100 percentile in data interpretation section.