CAT 2018 registration ends tomorrow, exams on November 25

CAT 2018: The online window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) registration process will be closed tomorrow, September 26. All the candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website, iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm. The registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on September 19, but it got extended till tomorrow.

This year, Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 17. The website contains a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2018. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

IIM CAT 2018: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections, A. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, B. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, C. Quantitative Ability.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. The results for the CAT are usually released in the second week of January.

