CAT 2018 registration date extended, apply till September 26

CAT 2018 registration: The registration date has been extended till September 26 CAT 2018 registration: The registration date has been extended till September 26

CAT 2018 registration: The online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) has been extended, till September 26, which is scheduled to be closed tomorrow, September 19. All All the candidates who want to apply online can do so through the official website, iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm.

This year, Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Test format to be available from October 17

Tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 17. The website contains a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2018. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

CAT 2018: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections —

1) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

2) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

3) Quantitative Ability.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd