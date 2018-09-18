CAT 2018 registration closes tomorrow: Online window for re-uploading photograph to open on September 27

CAT 2018: This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. (Image source: pixabay.com) CAT 2018: This year, IIM Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. (Image source: pixabay.com)

CAT 2018: The online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be closed tomorrow, September 19. The candidates who have mistakenly uploaded improper or blur photograph will get an opportunity to re-upload their proper photograph from September 27 to September 30. The online window will be opened from September 27 (10 am) to September 30 (5 pm).

This year, Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta will conduct the examinations on Sunday, November 25 in 147 cities across the country in two sessions. The admit card will be released on October 24, and students can download it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018 registration: Test format to be available from October 17

Tutorial to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 17. The website contains a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2018. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.

CAT 2018: Exam pattern

The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another. The questions will be in three sections —

1) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

2) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

3) Quantitative Ability

