CAT 2018: ‘Quant section the toughest’, candidates’ tweet

CAT 2018: With the quant section considered toughest among all, Common Admission Test 2018 aspirants took to Twitter to show their anger. The experts also viewed that the quant section was hard to crack.

“Held slot-wise, many candidates have found Quant section tough. However, other sections like DILR’s difficulty level was moderate as compared to an out and out difficult section that has been observed over the last 2-3 years,” said Gautam Bawa, Group Product Head, Career Launcher.

CAT 2018: Here are some Twitter reactions

“My effective time was 2hrs 15 minutes. Last 45 minutes I was wondering who the hell designed the quant section. Must be a sadist,” said Ashwin Siddu, a CAT aspirant.

“Also, in between my #CAT2018 examination, an examination invigilator came and disturbed me several times unnecessarily. Is that how invigilators behave in #UttarPradesh,” Aakriti Goyal said.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019, and will accordingly be accessible on the website.