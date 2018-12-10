CAT 2018 answer key: Last day to raise objection

CAT 2018: The objection form for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) has been running live on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and have a query or objection based on the Question Paper can raise their objections by 5 pm today – December 10, 2018.

Advertising

Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT examination that was conducted on Sunday, November 25 at various centres across the country. According to candidates and experts, the quant section was the toughest to crack.

CAT 2018: How to raise query –

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log in under the ‘registered candidate log-in’ link

Step 3: Raise query

The result is expected to release by the second week of January. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid till December 31, 2019, and will be accessible on the website accordingly.

This year CAT was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. The exam was conducted on the computer-based mode and in two-sessions. CAT is a three-hour examination comprising of three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and logical reasoning. Candidates will be given one hour for each section, PwD candidates will get 20 minutes extra for each section.