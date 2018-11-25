CAT 2018: Instructions to follow before entering exam hall

CAT 2018: Over two lakh candidates will appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) that is scheduled to be conducted on November 25. The examination will be of 180 minutes and candidates will be allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will be restricted to switch from one section to another.

Advertising

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

CAT 2018: Instructions to follow before appearing at the examination centres

Call letter: It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar card/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Advertising

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

Online mock tests: Do not try to attempt any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. They are the best in giving you a detailed result of where you stand along with highlighting your strong and weak points. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

Time management: It is very important for you to divide your time frame for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t ponder upon one question for a long time.

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.