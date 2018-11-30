CAT 2018: Response sheet released, check at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2018: The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-Calcutta), the conducting body of CAT this year has released the response sheet. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their individual questions with responses through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. To get download the response sheet, the candidates have to log in on the official website through user id and password. The result is expected to release by January second week.

The institute will announce the dates of publications of answer keys next week, said Sumanta Basu, the exam convener of CAT adding the answer keys unlikely to release next week. “We are on the process of releasing answer keys. It will take some time, the answer keys are unlikely to release next week.”

Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the Common Admission Test that was conducted on Sunday, November 25 at various centres across the country. According to candidates and experts, the quant section was the toughest to crack.

“Held slot-wise, many candidates have found Quant section tough. However, other sections like DILR’s difficulty level was moderate as compared to an out and out difficult section that has been observed over the last 2-3 years,” said Gautam Bawa, group product head, Career Launcher.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019, and will accordingly be accessible on the website.