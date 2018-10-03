CAT 2018, IIFT, XAT 2019, SNAP exams: Here’s how to prepare for MBA exams

Here’s all you need to know about MBA exams Here’s all you need to know about MBA exams

The notifications for all entrance exams for admission post graduation diploma in management or MBA programmes are out. Over three lakh students appear every year for the test to secure a seat in a B-school. The questions in these exams are mostly designed in a way that they can be solved using not only the basic concepts but coupled with logic and common sense. After all, the reputation of B schools is dependent on the quality of managers that pass out of these colleges.

In order to get a fair idea as to how an aspirant can crack these exams with a few months to spare now, let us try to focus on each exam and the key focus areas for each of these entrance exams.

CAT 2018

The exam will be conducted by IIM Calcutta this year on November 25, 2018. The exam will concentrate on three sections — Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. With less than two months to spare, it is time to give as many mocks as possible. According to experts, attempting 75 per cent questions in each section with a high accuracy level would be sufficient to get you around 99 percentile in CAT 2018.

Try to figure out your weaker topics and sections and work on it. Sectional mocks and attention to every section is important because, in past, people have missed out on top IIMs even after getting 99.5+ percentile because they failed to maintain a high sectional percentile. The crucial topic for most people would be the DI/LR, which would need lot of practice to familiarise yourself with different types of questions and to keep a fresh approach towards the questions during the actual exam.

IIFT 2018

The exam which will be conducted on December 2, 2018 by IIFT for its two campuses — IIFT Delhi (main campus) and IIFT Kolkata (extension centre). One of the top MBA colleges in India, this exam has one additional section. Besides traditional CAT sections, there is GK which is mostly focused on business-related current affairs. Sectional cut-offs play a crucial role and past results and experts predict that 52-55 is a safe score for getting a call from IIFT, if you are clearing all the sectional cut-offs.

XAT 2019

XAT, which will be conducted on January 6, 2019 by XLRI Jamshedpur is probably the second most important exam in terms of the number of colleges that accept its scores for admission. XAT has basically two unique sections, GK and a make or break the decision-making section. GK scores are not considered while generating the initial cut-offs but are included in the final selection criteria. The most important section, however, for the students is the decision-making section, which creates the most difference as it is only exclusive to XAT and most students are not well-prepared for this topic. Topics like decision trees and ethical dilemma-based questions act as a major challenge. Sectional scores are important in case of XAT as past records have shown that people with 97 percentiles have also received calls from XLRI, if they had high sectional scores.

SNAP 2018

It will be conducted on December 16, 2018 by Symbiosis University and admission will be granted at SIBM, Pune and SCMHRD, as per aspirants preferences. SNAP 2018 exam pattern consists of an additional GK section where only current affairs from the past two years will be asked. Based on what experts predict, for SNAP 2018, at least a 98 plus percentile overall and good sectional scores will give aspirants an opportunity to get calls for SIBM and SCMHRD, primarily.

TISSNET 2019

The TISSNET entrance exam gives aspirants opportunities to apply for the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), will be for the first time conducted in mid-January, rather than the first week of January, on January 19, 2019. The most sought-after course for MBA aspirants is the HRM course which is highly appreciated and demanded by the industry. The exam is different from other MBA exams with a major focus on GK and VA/RC, with 70 out of 100 questions comprised of these two sections. Aspirants need to focus largely on GK as TISS GK is largely focused on social awareness, government schemes, art and dance, et al. A safe score for HRM aspirants can be 78-80, as the cutoffs are higher for this exam.

Although MBA entrance exams are highly unpredictable in terms of difficulty level, experts also believe that claims of any prediction here just misguides aspirants, rendering to be ineffective from actual exam perspective. But still, a general pattern for each exam can be summed up as described above so that the aspirants can brace themselves for the upcoming MBA season.

— The author is the founder at Career Anna

