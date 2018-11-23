CAT 2018: How to avoid most common errors

Common Admission Test will be held this Sunday and before getting into the analysis of the most common errors in the exam and how to avoid them, it is imperative to understand the objective of aptitude and ability tests. These tests are designed to assess one’s logical reasoning or thinking performance. CAT is strictly timed and as a typical test, it accesses one’s ability to perform under pressure, observation and decision-making skills.

First thing first: As soon as the test starts one should leaf through the entire question paper and divide questions into easy, moderate and difficult categories. After this, jump to the easiest question, the one you are most comfortable with. Doing this will not only fetch marks for those particular questions but will also boost your confidence for the entire test.

Bias: It has been observed that students go for the questions for a particular chapter based on their special liking for the topic. The interesting part is that sometimes there are multiple questions on an easy topic in an exam put only to trap students. Students try to solve them first and feel exhausted and short of time. On the contrary, many questions remain untouched even though they are extremely easy only because they are from apparently “difficult chapters.”

Easy to solve easy to comprehend: One more interesting fact comes out from our analysis is that student goes by the length of the question and jugglery of the language. For example, if the length of the question is very short it will get priority over the lengthy question and same applies for language of the question. One should not have stuck if the language of the question is not very lucid. Often these questions can be solved merely by the data given in between lines. So one should not keep niggling on the words of the question or other language juggleries.

Never pre-fix a target especially in terms of the number of questions: Try to segregate the doable questions as per your strength and weakness. Try to attempt as many questions after short-listing the questions to optimise speed and accuracy. One should not forget that there is no correlation between percentage and percentile scores.

Accuracy dips at last minutes: After analysing the order in which question is attempted and the corresponding probability of its correctness, it evinces that first few questions have a higher probability of correctness. During the last few minutes, the students often feel under pressure and lose concentration.

Do not lose hope after the first section: You may outperform all others in the remaining two. At the same time, do not carry the result of the previous question/section — neither be too excited nor too dejected. Remain focused for a clinical performance.

Test takers should shrug off their inertia and bias and maintain a professional attitude throughout the test with good stamina.

The author is academic head, T.I.M.E