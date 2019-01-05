Twins from IIT-Delhi crack CAT 2018, share success story

CAT 2018: They were born on the same day, almost same time, cracked engineering exam JEE together, joined IIT-Delhi and today scored over 99 percentile in CAT 2018. Meet twins Anubhav Garg and Abhishek Garg who have remained topper throughout their academic life. Abhishek, the younger brother is just 0.2 percentile behind Anubhav, who scored 99.99 percentile and is the topper from Delhi.

Explaining the success strategy, Anubhav Garg said, “Repetitive mock tests is the key to success. Apart from it, hard work throughout the year with special focus to Quant section helped me a lot.”

Both the twins are students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) and it was their father who inspired them to pursue a career in the management field.

“The success of my father in the management field inspired us to choose the path,” said the Delhi topper. Anubhav’s father Tarun Garg is an executive director, marketing, Maruti Suzuki India, and is an alumnus of IIM-Lucknow.

The Garg brothers suggest CAT aspirants to believe in self-study and appear for regular mock tests.

Both Anubhav and Abhishek dream to pursue their MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. “I am younger by two minutes and coincidentally was just 0.2 percentile behind my brother in the CAT results,” said Abhishek. “Apart from my parents, teachers in TIME Delhi helped us a lot in preparing for the examinations,” he said.

This year, 11 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile, including seven from Maharastra, two from West Bengal, and one each from Karnataka and Bihar. A total of 21 candidates scored an overall 99.99 percentile.