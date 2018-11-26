CAT 2018: Candidates found Reasoning, Mathematics tough; check reactions

CAT 2018: The first slot of the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination has just concluded. The candidates who have appeared for the examination rated the overall paper as moderate but Mathematics and Reasoning as difficult. The examination was of 180 minutes and candidates got 60 minutes for answering questions in each section.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Anurag Tripathi, a CAT aspirant said, “The overall paper was moderate, with LR and Mathematics sections were hard to crack. The easiest was the English section.” Anurag is a final-year B.Tech student and he appeared CAT for the first time.

LIVE | CAT 2018 analysis

Another candidate Samina Beg said, “The paper was quite same like last year, apart from few changes. The sections like Mathematics, Quant, VA, Reasoning was difficult to answer.”

Samina appeared for the CAT examination for the third time and she is expecting a better score than last year. Last year, Samina scored 85. According to candidates, the cutoff will be around 90.

READ | CAT 2018: Section wise paper analysis by expert

Advertising

The second slot of the examination will start at 2:30 pm. Over two lakh candidates are appearing for CAT examination this year conducted by IIM Calcutta.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019, and will accordingly be accessible on the website.