CAT 2018 answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, check updates

CAT answer keys 2018: The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) exam has been released on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Earlier there were rumours of the answer key being released. Criticising sections of the media who have already run the story that the Common Admission Test (CAT 2018) answer key has been released, an official of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) had confirmed to indianexpress.com will be released on Friday, December 7, 2018.

Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT examination that was conducted on Sunday, November 25 at various centres across the country. According to candidates and experts, the quant section was the toughest to crack.

The result is expected to release by the second week of January. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country.

CAT 2018 score is valid till December 31, 2019, and will be accessible on the website accordingly.

Held slot-wise, many candidates have found Quant section tough in CAT 2018. However, other sections like DILR’s difficulty level was moderate as compared to an out and out difficult section that has been observed over the last 2-3 years, says expert. The section provided a major reprieve to the nervous aspirants as it broke with the trend of the last three years. However, this relief was short-lived as QA came out all guns blazing.