CAT 2018 analysis HIGHLIGHTS: Students find Quant section tough

CAT 2018 Exam Analysis: The CAT 2018 examination which is being conducted at various cities across India has been concluded. Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the first session rated the overall paper as moderate but Mathematics and Reasoning as difficult. The examination was of 180 minutes and candidates got 60 minutes for answering questions in each section.

Over two lakh candidates are appearing for CAT examination this year conducted by IIM Calcutta. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at the IIMs and other management colleges across the country. CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019, and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

