CAT 2017 results: Candidates complain over low scores, IIM Lucknow says ‘no errors’

The results of CAT 2017 were released by the IIM Lucknow on January 8, 2018. But many aspirants are unhappy with their overall score. They have requested to the Union HRD Ministry to intervene as they found a huge discrepancy between their raw and scaled scores.

However, IIM Lucknow denied any errors. The convener Neeraj Dwivedi told the indianexpress.com, “There are no errors in the notified scores and percentiles of candidates. IIMs only report scaled scores and percentiles. The scoring and the equating process is as given on the CAT website.”

Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted in two sessions and the questions in each section of both slots are different and may be at different difficulty level. In slot 1, many candidates have found DILR section tough while some complained about the VARC section in slot 2.

In such cases where there is more than one session, the exam conducting body follows normalisation process to ensure fairness. The raw scores are first calculated and through an equating process, they are adjusted considering the difficulty levels in all slots.

As this was for the first time that the IIMs have released the answer keys, many aspirants were able to analyse their scores. IIM Lucknow had posted a note that “the objections received against CAT 2017 questions were carefully examined by the expert panels of IIMs. There is no change in the answer key of any question subsequent to this.”

Now with the result declaration, candidates are demanding IIMs be more transparent with the process of explaining the equating process.

