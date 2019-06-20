Casteist slur: RBU professors to seek CM Mamata Banerjee’s intervention for action against students

Ignoring Education Minister Partha Chatterjee’s request to withdraw their resignation, the professors at Rabindra Bharati University has threatened to seek the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for action against students who allegedly harassed an assistant professor and taunted her on the basis of her caste and skin colour.

Five professors of the Kolkata-based university had earlier resigned in protest against a delay in action against the accused students.

On Tuesday, the Education Minister had visited the campus and assured strong action against the accused students.

Chatterjee said, “The state government will take appropriate action. There is no need to tender their resignation.”

In a bid to convince the professors to withdraw the resignation, Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury had on Wednesday convened a meeting of all the faculty members. However, faculty members of the Arts department did not attend the meeting.

“Today, we received a letter from the registrar inviting us to attend the meeting. However, there was no mention of the resignation of the five professors. We told the Vice-Chancellor that unless we get a letter in this regard, we will not attend the meeting. But he did not do so. Therefore, we have decided to seek the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if the two students are not suspended. We believe that as long as they stay on the campus, a free and fair probe is not possible,” said Debabrata Das, secretary, Arts Teachers Council.

Meanwhile, the accused students apologised to the teachers by gifting them flowers.