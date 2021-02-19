Caste-based question in DSSSB exam: Court orders FIR

The court directed the officer empowered under the Act to conduct an investigation in the case and file a monthly report before the court. (Representational)

A Delhi court Wednesday directed the authority concerned to register an FIR under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in a case of caste-based question allegedly being asked in the primary teachers’ recruitment exam conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi said prima facie the alleged words in question papers of 2018 and 2019 disclosed commission of various cognizable offences by the DSSSB. The court directed the officer empowered under the Act to conduct an investigation in the case and file a monthly report before the court.

“I observe that the question with caste abusive words was set up in paper by paper setter not only once i.e. on October 13, 2018, but again… in paper dated August 18, 2019. Prima facie the alleged words…as pointed out by complainant disclose commission of various cognizable offences committed by the respondent/DSSSB and an investigation is required into these,” the court said.

The court’s directions came while allowing an application filed by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, seeking action against the DSSSB chairman and erring officials of the examination committee under the Act.