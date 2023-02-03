scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

IIT Madras collaborate with Cargill to provide scholarships for BS degree

Through this initiative, Cargill will support over 100 students from low-income families to pursue Bachelor’s degree in Data Science & Applications from IIT Madras

Cargill announces Scholarship for IIT Madras BS Degree StudentsThe students would be chosen based on the Merit-cum-Means Scholarship qualifying criterion. Every year, around 7,500 new students attend the programme, with between 25% and 30% having an annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh. (File image. Source: IIT Madras)
Listen to this article
IIT Madras collaborate with Cargill to provide scholarships for BS degree
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cargill Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras students will now be able to get a full scholarship to pursue BS in Data Science Applications. The scholarship has been launched in partnership with Cargill, a US-global food and agriculture corporation.

Students will be chosen based on the Merit-cum-Means scholarship qualifying criterion. Every year, around 7,500 new students attend the programme, with between 25 per cent and 30 per cent having an annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh. The Cargill Scholarship will allow approximately 100 students from low-income families to pursue their ambition of attending IIT Madras.

Read |IIT Madras to receive grant worth Rs 242 crore for research on Lab Grown Diamonds

IIT Madras launched the BS in Data Science and Applications programme in June 2020. After six academic terms, the programme is entering its third year. The programme has just won a silver in the QS-Wharton Reimagine Education Award for best online programme.

So far, over 22,000 students have qualified for the programme, with over 17,000 currently enrolled. While 195 students are pursuing a degree, over 4,500 are pursuing a diploma.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

The IIT Madras BS Degree in Data Science and Applications is a one-of-a-kind programme that provides students with several entrance and exit choices, allowing them to exit with a certificate, diploma, or degree. This programme includes four levels, and a student must successfully finish all four levels to get the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications degree.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 14:40 IST
Next Story

Electricity theft: 75-year-old handed 3-year jail term by Delhi court, fined Rs 17 lakh

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close