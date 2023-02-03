IIT Madras collaborate with Cargill to provide scholarships for BS degree

Cargill Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras students will now be able to get a full scholarship to pursue BS in Data Science Applications. The scholarship has been launched in partnership with Cargill, a US-global food and agriculture corporation.

Students will be chosen based on the Merit-cum-Means scholarship qualifying criterion. Every year, around 7,500 new students attend the programme, with between 25 per cent and 30 per cent having an annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh. The Cargill Scholarship will allow approximately 100 students from low-income families to pursue their ambition of attending IIT Madras.

IIT Madras launched the BS in Data Science and Applications programme in June 2020. After six academic terms, the programme is entering its third year. The programme has just won a silver in the QS-Wharton Reimagine Education Award for best online programme.

So far, over 22,000 students have qualified for the programme, with over 17,000 currently enrolled. While 195 students are pursuing a degree, over 4,500 are pursuing a diploma.

The IIT Madras BS Degree in Data Science and Applications is a one-of-a-kind programme that provides students with several entrance and exit choices, allowing them to exit with a certificate, diploma, or degree. This programme includes four levels, and a student must successfully finish all four levels to get the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications degree.