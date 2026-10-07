54 Indian researchers receive Careers360 Faculty Research Awards at IRIS 2026

Careers360 Faculty Research Awards were held in New Delhi as part of the India Research and Impact Summit (IRIS) 2026. The awardees include researchers from institutions such as the Indian IIT Kanpur, IIM Mumbai, AIIMS New Delhi, among others.

By: Education Desk
5 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 12:12 PM IST
iris2026 careers360summitThe summit also included panel discussions on issues affecting research and its impact in India (Image via X/Maheshwer Peri)
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Fifty-four researchers from public and private higher education institutions were recognised at the third edition of the Careers360 Faculty Research Awards, earlier this month in New Delhi as part of the India Research and Impact Summit (IRIS) 2026.

The awardees represent 27 academic disciplines. In 26 disciplines, one researcher each from a public and a private institution was selected, while both awardees in one discipline were from public institutions.

The researchers were selected based on their publications, citations and H-index, as recorded in academic research indices. The awardees include researchers from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, University of Hyderabad, Indian Council of Agricultural Research institutions, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Symbiosis International, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, among others.

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The list of awardees spans fields including agricultural and biological sciences, arts and humanities, chemistry, computer science, economics, engineering, environmental science, medicine, neuroscience, physics, psychology, social sciences and veterinary sciences.

Careers360 Faculty Research Awards 2026: Meet the winners

Domain Public University Private University
Agricultural and Biological Sciences Ravi Pandiselvam (ICAR – Indian Agricultural Research Institute) Penna Suprasanna (Amity University)
Arts and Humanities Pramod K. Nayar (University of Hyderabad) Samta P. Pandya (Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai)
Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology Md Imtiyaz Hassan (Jamia Millia Islamia) Thottethodi Subrahmanya Keshava Prasad (NITTE Deemed-to-be University)
Business, Management and Accounting Sheshadri Chatterjee (Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur) Sachin Kumar Mangla (FORE School of Management, New Delhi)
Chemical Engineering Asim Bhaumik (Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata) P Raizada (Shoolini University, Solan)
Chemistry Debabrata Maiti (Indian Institute of Technology Bombay) Rangasamy Jayakumar (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi)
Computer Science Ashok Kumar Das (International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad) Neeraj Kumar (Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology)
Decision Sciences Manoj Kumar Tiwari (Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai) Raman Ramakrishnan (Symbiosis International (Deemed University))
Dentistry Akhilanand Chaurasia (King George’s Medical University) Sachin Chakradhar Sarode (Dr. D.Y. Patil Dental College & Hospital)
Earth and Planetary Sciences Shantanu Desai (Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad) K. G. Arun (Chennai Mathematical Institute)
Economics, Econometrics and Finance Aviral Kumar Tiwari (Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya) Vishal Dagar (Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon)
Energy Vineet Veer Tyagi (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra) T. Maiyalagan (SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur)
Engineering Bijaya Ketan Panigrahi (Indian Institute of Technology Delhi) T. Sathish (Saveetha School of Engineering, Chennai)
Environmental Science J Rajesh Banu (Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur) Sunita J. Varjani (University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun)
Health Professions Marimuthu Govindarajan (Annamalai University, Chidambaram) Karuppasamy Govindasamy (Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, Pune)
Immunology and Microbiology Pratyoosh Shukla (Banaras Hindu University) Veeraraghavan Balaji (Christian Medical College, Vellore)
Materials Science Nagabhushana, H (Tumkur University) S. C. Sharma (JAIN Deemed-to-be University)
Mathematics Rathinasamy Sakthivel (Bharathiar University, Coimbatore) Indranil Biswas (Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University)
Medicine Nikhil Tandon (All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi) Mahesh Padkuduru A (JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Mysuru)
Multidisciplinary Nidhan K. Biswas (National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani) Mohammad Javed Ansari (Hindu College, Moradabad)
Neuroscience Manjari Tripathi (All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi) Atul H. Goel (KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre)
Nursing Suresh K Sharma (All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur) Judith Angelitta Noronha (Manipal Academy of Higher Education)
Pharmacology, Toxicology and Pharmaceutics Vandana Bharat Patravale (Institute of Chemical Technology) Dharmarajan Sriram (Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Hyderabad)
Physics and Astronomy Sanjay Kumar Swain (National Institute of Science Education and Research) Bibhuti Parida (Amity University, Noida)
Psychology Sujita Kumar Kar (King George’s Medical University, Lucknow) T. S. Sathyanarayana Rao (JSS Medical College & Hospital, Mysuru)
Social Sciences Sanjay Kumar Mohanty (International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai) Prema P. Nedungadi (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri Campus, Kollam)
Veterinary Sciences Veerasamy Sejian (ICAR–National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology) Kumaragurubaran Karthik (Tamil Nadu Veterinary Animal Sciences University)

Research funding, industry-academia links discussed

The summit also included panel discussions on issues affecting research and its impact in India. Discussions examined whether funding, faculty, institutional structures or incentives are holding back Indian research, and the challenges in building partnerships between industry and academia.

Other sessions focused on how India should measure the impact of research on policy, business and society, whether universities reward research impact or research output, and how fair research parameters are in university ranking and listing frameworks.

The summit also featured a keynote address by Prof Abhay Karandikar, member of NITI Aayog and former secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, and an impact keynote by Sribharat Mathukumilli, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and president of GITAM Deemed-to-be University.

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