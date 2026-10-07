54 Indian researchers receive Careers360 Faculty Research Awards at IRIS 2026

The summit also included panel discussions on issues affecting research and its impact in India (Image via X/Maheshwer Peri)

Fifty-four researchers from public and private higher education institutions were recognised at the third edition of the Careers360 Faculty Research Awards, earlier this month in New Delhi as part of the India Research and Impact Summit (IRIS) 2026.

The awardees represent 27 academic disciplines. In 26 disciplines, one researcher each from a public and a private institution was selected, while both awardees in one discipline were from public institutions.

The researchers were selected based on their publications, citations and H-index, as recorded in academic research indices. The awardees include researchers from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, University of Hyderabad, Indian Council of Agricultural Research institutions, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Symbiosis International, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, among others.