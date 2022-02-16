Career in fashion designing after Class 12: Check 5 entrance exams you should know about

Fashion is one interesting field where curiosity, talent, and skill flourish. If you are a class 12 passout or will appear for class 12 board this year and want to make a career in this field then you must know about these 5 fashion entrance exams. These are national or university level exams for some of the best colleges in the nation. From IIT to NIFT, know details about these entrance exams here.

National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam – NIFT Entrance Exam one of the most awaited and the most difficult design entrance exams of India, NIFT exam is ‘The design exam’ for many candidates. NIFT has been consistent in providing the top designers to the industry for 35 years, and the recruiters include industry leading names such as Bata, Blackberry, Decathlon, JPC and others.

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design – UCEED exam is organized by IIT Bombay, UCEED had steadily gained prominence as an design entrance exam over the years. It is a gateway, and an opportunity to study in India’s top institutes – IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

FDDI AIST Entrance Exam – FDDI AIST is conducted by Footwear Design and Development Institute (SDDI). It is an autonomous institute under government of India, conducts FDDI AIST for admissions into its UG and PG courses. Alongside offering UG courses in Footwear Design and Production, FDDI also offers UG courses in fashion Design.

All India Entrance Exam for Design – ARCH Institute Undergraduate entrance exam assesses the students not just on their academic skills, but also on their personality and practical skills. Inaugurated in 2020, ARCH Institute, Jaipur, has proven itself to stand on equal footing with the government design institute of India. As a testament to its educational capabilities, the institute draws students from Sweden, Japan, UK, USA, and other countries across the globe on an annual basis.

Pearl Academy Entrance Test – Pearl Entrance Test is conducted online, in various cycles. The institute has been ranked #2 by India Today Top Fashion Colleges in India Survey of 2017, Pearl Institute is certainly the design institute to go for if one fails short to clear NIFT or UCEED. Pearl Institute also offers a variety of innovative courses, for example B.Des in fashion and Technology or B.Des in UI/UX design, which are not offered by other institutes.