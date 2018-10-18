Career choices for Biology students apart from MBBS and BDS

If healthcare is your calling, there is another profession you can consider, optometry If healthcare is your calling, there is another profession you can consider, optometry

Most students in India choose the science stream to either become engineers or doctors. If you pick Physics, Chemistry and Biology as your core subjects, then don’t limit your options to medical. There are lots of careers that are interesting, rewarding and have a great scope in the future. Here are a few that will show you how vast the field of science really is:

Environmental Scientist

Degree: BSc. Environmental Science

Skills: Detail-oriented and empathetic

Want to save the environment? That’s what you will do as an Environmental Scientist. You will research every environmental problem that bothers you. You will be checking for hazardous components in the environment and finding ways to fix it. Your work will influence environmental policies of corporates or even the government.

Food Technologist

Degree: BSc Food Technology

Skills : Problem-solving and good observation

If you’re a foodie, science has a career for you. As a food technologist, you will create and improve the quality of food, making it healthy and high in nutrition. You will also decide the best technique to store food, check preservatives and see if the food complies with set regulations.

Physiotherapist

Degree: Bachelors in Physiotherapy (BPT)

Skills: Empathetic and encouraging

Physiotherapists treat injuries, disease and disorders through their healing touch. Physiotherapy includes exercises, massages, and treatments using wax, electricity, and heat. More and more people are following a sedentary lifestyle these days, increasing the demand for such professionals. It’s become a part of every recovery course, be it a sports injury, operation or accident.

Speech Therapist

Degree: Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology

Skills: Sensitive and patient

If you are internally motivated to help people, this might be a career for you. As a speech therapist, you would counsel and treat people with speech, voice and language problems.

The clients may suffer from autism, strokes, accidents, hearing, intellectual disabilities or cerebral palsy.

Forensic Scientist

Degree: BSc in Forensic Science

Skills: Methodical and accurate

Did you love watching crime shows? Forensic science gives you the opportunity to explore that field. A forensic scientist analyses the crime scene and all the evidence collected for fingerprints and other signs that might solve the crime. The use of scientific knowledge helps maintain law and order and also gives you a bit of a thrill at work every day.

Optometrist

Degree: Bachelors of Optometry

Skills: Detail-oriented and good communication

If healthcare is your calling, there is another profession you can consider, optometry. An optometrist specialises in eye care and visual health. They are trained to prescribe eyeglasses and contacts. They can work as private practitioners, researchers or vision consultants.

Nurse

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Skills: Compassionate and dedicated

The most important profession in a hospital — nursing — doesn’t require an MBBS. A job role that solely revolves around patient care and is very rewarding. Whether it’s making a patient feel comfortable, administering the right medicines, prepping the patient for a procedure or coordinating between the doctor and patients, a nurse does it all.

Pharmacist

Degree: Bachelor of Pharmacy

Skills: Interpersonal skills and computer literacy

Want to be the right hand of recovery? Become a pharmacist. You will use your medical knowledge to give the patients’ doctor prescribed medication, advise them on the usage and counsel them about standard health issues like stress, exercise, weight and over the counter medication.

