Skip school sports in Nov-Dec: CAQM tells Delhi-NCR, surrounding states

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advised Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that physical sports activities and competitions are not scheduled in November and December 2026, citing concerns over the impact of adverse air quality on children participating in such events.

In its latest advisory the Commission said the decision should be taken keeping in view the “air quality trends prevailing in the area” where the events are scheduled to be organised. The advisory does not call for all school sports competitions in the two months to be cancelled. Instead, it asks the four governments to avoid scheduling physical sports activities and competitions during November-December and says events already scheduled may be rescheduled.

The latest advisory reiterates a concern raised by the Supreme Court in November last year, over children participating in physical sports competitions during periods of poor and severe air quality in Delhi-NCR.

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The CAQM in its advisory notes that the court was hearing the air pollution matter in MC Mehta vs Union of India and, through its order dated November 19, 2025, asked CAQM to issue appropriate directions to schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone sports and games competitions scheduled for November and December.

CAQM had subsequently issued a letter on November 19, asking the NCR governments and the Delhi government to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that physical sports competitions scheduled during the two months.

What the CAQM September 2026 advisory says

CAQM’s September 10 advisory says the Commission “deems it necessary to reiterate” its observations from November 2025 for the current year as well. It therefore advises the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that “no physical sport activities, competitions are scheduled during November – December”.

The wording is significant because the advisory links the scheduling decision to local air quality conditions. Rather than treating every location in the four jurisdictions as having identical conditions, it says the prevailing air quality trends in the area where an event is to be held should be considered.

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This means that schools and education or sports authorities planning inter-school, district or other physical competitions in these months will have to factor in the expected air quality while deciding when and where such events should be held.

The advisory also deals with competitions that are already on the calendar. “Competitions, if any, already scheduled may be rescheduled,” CAQM said.

The Commission has asked governments to explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to participate in similar activities at an appropriate time. It has also specifically said that students who are unable to participate because of rescheduling should not be “unduly disadvantaged”.

Why CAQM picked November and December?

The action follows the Supreme Court’s concern that children taking part in outdoor physical activities during periods of poor or severe air quality could face adverse health effects.

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In its November notice from last year, CAQM said it had been brought to the Supreme Court’s attention that school sports events were being conducted during periods of hazardous air quality, potentially compromising the health of students involved.

The court subsequently asked the Commission to issue appropriate directions for postponing sports and games competitions scheduled for November and December.

CAQM’s 2025 letter said the concern was particularly related to the potential adverse health effects on children arising from participation in physical sports competitions during periods of adverse air quality in these months.

The 2026 advisory carries the same concern into another winter season rather than introducing an entirely new restriction.