‘Cap daily screen time at 30-60 minutes’: Authority directs Noida schools 

The administration has also directed schools to maintain appropriate screen brightness

Following complaints that children in several schools were spending four to five hours a day using smart and digital boards, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration today directed schools across Noida and Greater Noida to cap daily screen time at 30 minutes for primary students and 60 minutes for upper-primary students.

In a statement released on Thursday, the authority said that the directions apply to all government, aided and private schools in the district, with designated magistrates and nodal officers tasked with monitoring compliance.

The administration further highlighted that the parents’ associations had complained that smart and digital boards were being used continuously for teaching, including displaying textbooks and conducting classwork, question-answer sessions and homework.