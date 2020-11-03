Can’t understand through YouTube videos and links, say students from Chandigarh

A parent of a girl student of class 9 of Government Model School, sector 20, said that tuition online classes are better than school classes. Representational image

Komal, a student of standard 9 of government school, sector 20, was elated to join the school after almost eight months as in these months, she said she never understood anything in the online classes. For the first time, regular classes of schools began from standard 9 to 12. However, attendance remained thin.

Although teachers of government schools claim that they have a complete plan while carrying out online studies, the students gave a different picture altogether. The Indian Express spoke to students and teachers of government schools to know how exactly online teaching is happening.

OPINION | Covid-19 can be a boon, if we do the right things for children, as we reopen schools

A government school teacher from Dhanas requesting anonymity stated that he is not authorised to speak to the media but they have a complete plan in which they send lessons to students and take their feedback. “We have divided days for subjects and accordingly we send lesson plans. The lesson plans include links sent to students, voice notes and then we call them up also to know if they have any doubt,” he said.

Another teacher from the Government Model School, sector 20, said that they also send YouTube videos. “To support our lesson plans, we also send YouTube videos and sometimes videos of us explaining the topic,” she said. All other three teachers also elaborated on the same stating that they send voice notes along with supporting links about the topic.

READ | Most students turn to WhatsApp, Zoom for online learning: Report

However, the students had a completely different definition of online classes taken by government school teachers.

A parent of a girl student of class 9 of Government Model School, sector 20, said that online tuition classes are better than school classes. “My daughter had become completely zero when she depended on the online classes taken by the school. They would just send web links. You tell how will a child learn through Google? Then what is the need for teachers? He can take education through Google only,” the mother said.

She added, “And if we point out, then they get after the child. So we thought of sending her to school and side-by-side she can attend tuition classes. When tuition teachers can interact with students on the Zoom meeting, why can’t the government school teachers do? There is absolutely no interactive session for kids. When other kids ask questions from that too the fellow child learns. But they just send links or YouTube videos.”

Komal, another student, said that it was difficult to learn the concept through online classes. “Actually, I couldn’t understand in the online classes at all. Practical classes are feasible. And nowadays subjects are so tough in these higher classes that even parents can’t help,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd