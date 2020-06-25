Can’t permit ICSE board to hold exams in Maharashtra: State govt to Bombay HC

A similar decision was also taken for not conducting the university exams. (Representational) A similar decision was also taken for not conducting the university exams. (Representational)

The STATE government Wednesday told the Bombay High Court a state disaster management committee meeting, held on June 22, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has decided that the government cannot permit the conduct of pending Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for Classes X and XII, scheduled to be held in July, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advocate General Kumbhakoni said the state had consistently maintained a position that it was principally against conducting exams in view of the pandemic. Kumbhakoni told the court that the decision was conveyed to him by state Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna on June 23, stating the direction was passed not to conduct physical exams for pending papers in July. A similar decision was also taken for not conducting the university exams.

This comes after the High Court had sought to know if it was adopting a “wait-and-watch” policy and asked the state government to “clear” its position on holding physical examination for the pending subjects. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde heard a plea by advocate Arvind Rangnarain Tiwari, also the parent of a student from an ICSE-affiliated school. The HC also heard intervention pleas by a few parents.

