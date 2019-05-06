Candidates say NEET moderately difficult; no complaints about exam centre goof-ups

Written by Megha Roy and Shivangi Chaturvedi

Aspirants for undergraduate medical and dental courses, who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Sunday, said the difficulty level of the examination was moderate. The answer key for the examination was released late evening by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam for the first time.

Nearly 13 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the country.

Pragya Singh, who wrote the exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ganeshkhind Road, said: “The paper was of moderate level difficulty. I could solve most of the questions from all three subjects.”

Another aspirant, Snehal Jain, from the same centre, said though the difficulty level of the examination was lower than expected, “but I had not been able to prepare well, so it was not very good for me”.

According to Rutuparna Dambe, another aspirant from the city, the biology section was the easiest among the three subjects. “Since the seal of the question papers had three-layered plastic packaging, we spend considerable time to open the question booklet. The exam was overall an easy one and I hope to make it,” Dambe, who took the exam at Kendriya Vidyalay, Southern Command, said.

Meanwhile, across all centres in the city, candidates were frisked for mobile phones, electronic gadgets, earrings, necklaces, religious threads, pens and watches. There were no reports of glitches.

As per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET were supposed to be dressed in light clothes with short sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The NEET dress code barred students from wearing any outfit having big buttons, brooch/badge and flower.

“There was a list displayed on the notice board. This avoided confusion and we could easily refer to it and reach assigned classrooms,” Priyanshi Singh, who appeared for the exam at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Range Hill Estate in Khadki.

The examination was conducted between 2 pm and 5pm.