Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Candidates move Bombay High Court over 20% quota rule for in-service doctors in PG admissions

The admission process began on September 21 with the release of the information brochure by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell and registration had started.

Another concern raised by the students is the number of seats in government colleges coming under the 20 per cent reservation rule. (File Photo)

AHEAD OF admission to the post-graduation (PG) medical courses in Maharashtra, some candidates have approached the Bombay High Court against the newly introduced 20 per cent quota for in-service doctors. The candidates claim that the implementation of the new reservation is untimely as it was introduced after the admission process had already begun.

The admission process began on September 21 with the release of the information brochure by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell and registration had started. On September 26, the Maharashtra government declared that 20 per cent of seats in PG medical courses in the state will be reserved for young doctors serving three-year bonds at rural health centres.

“After the additional reservation of 20 per cent, those who were hoping to secure a seat in government medical colleges now fear losing the chance. And due to the new policy of security deposit, they had applied only for government colleges,” said a student.

For PG admissions in the state medical colleges, the CET Cell introduced the practice of security deposit this year. Students applying for only government medical colleges had to deposit Rs 25,000 during registration, whereas those applying to the government as well as private and deemed-medical colleges had to pay Rs 1 lakh.

Another concern raised by the students is the number of seats in government colleges coming under the 20 per cent reservation rule. The state merit list for in-service doctors was declared on Friday, which shows only 50 candidates.

“According to the seat matrix for PG medical, last year, there were 1,200 seats in the government colleges. Following the 20 per cent quota system, 240 of those will now be reserved for in-service doctors. The remaining seats will be returned to their respective categories in the last round. By then, with the new clause of no exit after round 2, it will affect meritorious students,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent.

