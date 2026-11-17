In a major intelligence operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 14 people and claimed to have foiled an attempt to facilitate cheating using electronic communication devices during the finance assistants’ examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Sunday.

Those who have been arrested included a few candidates, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Joginder Singh, said. The rest of the arrested persons included those who were allegedly helping them from outside the exam centres.

Three separate FIRs have been registered, and a Special Investigation Team has been set up to carry out further investigations, said SSP Singh.

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The police have so far seized eight small wireless sets, 22 mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Police said they received intelligence inputs that some people were conspiring to facilitate cheating in the examination.

Preliminary inputs suggested that the suspected individuals had devised a mechanism to transmit answers to select candidates appearing in the examination through modern electronic communication technology, police said.

Multiple police teams were constituted and strategically deployed around three identified examination centres to detect and apprehend the suspected facilitators and prevent any attempt to compromise the fairness and integrity of the examination process, said officials.

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During the operation, some suspects were apprehended from peripheral and adjoining locations of the centres even before the examination could begin. Several electronic devices, including wireless radio sets allegedly intended to facilitate the transmission of answers to candidates inside the examination halls, were recovered and seized, police said.

The task was a tricky one since police did not want to disturb the hundreds of candidates appearing for the examination at the three centres.

So, they first interrogated those apprehended outside to identify possible beneficiaries sitting inside the halls, said police. After the examination ended, the suspected candidates were also apprehended, police said.

It is not clear as to how many of the 14 arrested persons were candidates.

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Modus operandi

Explaining the modus operandi, a senior police official said members of the busted modules were supposed to transmit answers to candidates inside the examination centres using electronic devices.

As every candidate is thoroughly frisked and not allowed to carry anything, including even their own pens and pencils, the module members had provided the beneficiary candidates with microchips to be inserted inside their ears to hear the answers transmitted from outside, the official added.

Investigations are under way to determine how those outside the examination centres knew the questions, the official added.

Past cases of paper leak

Significantly, a series of paper leaks and allegations of malpractice have prompted the Union Territory administration to cancel various recruitment processes over the past few years. This is the first time the Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a module before it could facilitate cheating in a written examination.

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In July 2022, the administration cancelled the selection list for 1,200 Sub-Inspector (SI) posts after an inquiry established paper leaks and examination fraud, handing the probe over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In August 2022, the government scrapped the selection list for 972 Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) posts following allegations of discrepancies in recruitment and recommended a CBI investigation.

Alongside the FAA list, it also cancelled the selection process for junior engineers (civil) in the Jal Shakti and Public Works departments following allegations of irregularities, including a paper leak.

More recently, in December 2025, the administration terminated the services of 103 firemen and fireman drivers after an investigation found that the appointments were the result of large-scale tampering with records pertaining to the recruitment process held in 2020.