‘Cancel board exams or give grace marks’: Students pour their suggestions on Twitter

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with parents, students on Monday at 1 pm

As HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will go live on Monday, students pour their suggestions on Twitter handle #EducationMinisterGoesLive demanding cancellation of board exams. The minister on April 25 announced to hold a live interaction through a webinar and address queries of parents and students. The webinar will be held on Twitter at 1 pm.

Students share their problems o the social media website to appear for board examinations. Some said that they are quite depressed, others suggested doing lenient checking, grace marking.

“I’m a student of class 12th . our time is getting waste because of the confusion , that should we prepare for our remaining exams or focus on upcoming session,” said a student Aman Massey.

“Sir what’s your decision about icse exam I think u must not cancel it because our future depends on it,” said Shreyansh.

As states had instructed schools to waive off fees, the teachers expressed their concern about their salary. “If school fee is waived how will my school pay me my salary? Many teachers won’t be able to survive without salaries especially the one’s who are living alone or are not even permanent,” teacher Rhea Sanjeev expressed her concern.

“I wish to know if school fees will be waived off, who will pay the teachers and other working staff? If a teacher is the only source of income for family, then how the family is going to survive without pay?,” said another teacher.

Sir i want to mention you that online study is very boring because of the following reasons:-

1.) Our teachers don’t have dslr camera so, the quality of the video is very poor.

Some parents were concerned about online classes being held for their five-year-olds, claiming it might have a negative effect.

