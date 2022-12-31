List of world’s most educated population in 2022

Canada, Japan, and Luxembourg are the world’s top three most educated countries in the world, as per Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tertiary education report 2022 released in October.

Data revealed by the OECD show that between 2000 and 2021, the share of 25–34-year-olds with tertiary education increased by 20 percentage points, from 27 per cent to 48 per cent.

List of 10 most educated population in the world

Canada 59.96 per cent

Japan 52.68 per cent

Luxembourg 51.31 per cent

South Korea (50.71 per cent),

Israel (50.12 per cent),

United States (50.06 per cent),

Ireland (49.94 per cent),

United Kingdom (49.39 per cent),

Australia (49.34 per cent)

Finland (47.87 per cent).

Each of these countries has a higher share of the population with a higher tertiary degree than the OECD average, which stands at 39 per cent. India is way below the average with only 20.4 per cent of its population possessing tertiary education.

With the educated population, the unemployment rate in some of these countries is as low as 2.5 per cent. The country with the highest unemployment rate, at 6.7 per cent, in this group, is Finland, followed by Ireland with 6.6 per cent, Canada with 5.4 per cent, Israel with 5.05 per cent, Luxembourg with 4.6 per cent, the United States with 3.7 per cent, the United Kingdom with 3.6 per cent, Australia with 3.5 per cent, Japan with 2.6 per cent, and South Korea with 2.5 per cent.